WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old man was sentenced on three charges Thursday in Wyoming County County Court for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 while he was an adult.

According to the Wyoming County DA’s office, Roger Ballard, Jr., formerly of Castile, N.Y., will face 18 years to life in state prison for predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A felony. He was also sentenced to a seven year determinate prison sentence with 10 years of post release supervision for sexual abuse in the first degree, which will run concurrently with his predatory assault sentence.

Additionally, Ballard was sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child, with a maximum sentence of 364 days in the local jail. That sentence will also run concurrently to the others. With 18 years to life being the controlling sentence, he will face at least 18 years in prison before chance of parole. If released, Ballard will have to register as a sex offender.

“This is a case of justice delayed but not denied due to the courageous and inspiring strength of the victim. Mr. Ballard should never be allowed out of prison for what he has done,” said District Attorney Donald G. O’Geen following the conviction. “I am glad that justice could be served for this victim as she endured over 10 years of sexual abuse. I commend her courage and tenacity to fight for what is right and to stay the course while alone for so long. She is alone no longer.”