(WIVB)– A man from Wyoming County has been sentenced to prison time after a fatal crash last April.

Michael Conrad will serve a maximum of four years behind bars.

The Wyoming County District Attorney says Conrad was driving 97 miles an hour at the time of the crash.

He was also driving under the influence of drugs.

20-year-old Cori Shearing, a passenger in Conrad’s car was killed.

She was a student at Hilbert college.