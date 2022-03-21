WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County woman waived indictment Thursday and pleaded guilty to three charges related to her stealing over $100,000 from the County’s Chamber of Commerce, according to the County DA’s office.

Kelly Ashcraft, 45, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony, forgery in the second degree, a class D felony, and falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony.

Ashcraft reportedly admitted that she stole $105,024.78 from the Chamber of Commerce, forged the signature of another Chamber employee and omitted making entries in the Chamber’s business records. She agreed to pay full restitution as part of her plea.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 9 at 10 a.m. and Ashcraft faces up to 15 years in state prison upon sentencing.