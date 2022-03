YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Youngstown man has pleaded guilty for a crash from last year that killed his passenger.

According to the Niagara County DA, Patrick Pardee, 29, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors said Pardee was under the influence of drugs when his truck went off Lewiston Road and hit a tree last June. Matthew Maines, 32, died in the crash.

Pardee turned himself in last August and faces up to 7 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May.