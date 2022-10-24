CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A youth baseball coach was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and pay back the $15,000 he stole from a team account.

The Erie County District Attorney said that 41-year-old Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst admitted to making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and depositing player registration fees into his personal account while serving as a baseball coach in the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.

He did this between June 2017 and June 2020. The theft was discovered following complaints from parents about the team’s finances. He admitted to the theft when questioned by authorities.

He pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny this past June.