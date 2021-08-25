Crisis Services adds text and chat to its hotline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Wednesday, Crisis Services will give people the ability to text and chat with counselors on its hotline.

Monday through Friday, from 6-11 p.m., help-seekers can connect by texting 716-300-2338 or sending a message on Crisis Services’ website.

The organization says launching the new text and chat option will provide an additional method to receive crisis intervention that’s easy to access and completely confidential.

Crisis Services also says it will extend text and chat hours in the near future after a successful initial pilot.

“We anticipate learning a lot from this launch, and our team has worked very hard in preparation for this moment,” CEO Jessica Pirro said. “This is the logical next step in growing our mission and something we’ve wanted to add to our service offerings for many years.”

Officials tell News 4 the organization received funding recently from Highmark BlueCross Blue Shield’s Blue Fund to expand this program.

Crisis Services will continue to offer 24-hour support by calling 716-834-3131.