Cross-country canoer makes stop in Buffalo on his way to Statue of Liberty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A cross-country adventurer is in the home stretch of his journey from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic.

On Tuesday, he reached Buffalo.

Neal Moore has been canoeing from Oregon, across the U.S. His finish line will be the Statue of Liberty.

Moore said, by canoeing, he’s using the first form of long-distance transportation in our nation’s history.



“These waterways, these rivers and waterways are the first thoroughfares, and so to make your way slowly across the landscape, from sea to shining sea, it’s a unique way to see the country,” Moore told News 4. “You have a perfect blend between nature, and between communities.”

Moore also says he’s making friends along the entire route.

He has just 500 miles to go in his 7,500 mile journey.