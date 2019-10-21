Crumbling Thruway in Seneca Nation pushes repair work into 2020

SENECA NATION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of the Thruway running through the Seneca Nation is going to need a lot more work than what was originally planned.

After a long debate over whose responsibility it was to fix the roads, the Seneca Nation and the NYS Thruway Authority came to an agreement last month. Work began soon after this.

Originally, the work was supposed to be finished before winter, but road conditions turned out to be worse than expected.

“It has become abundantly clear from an engineering perspective that the underlying concrete base is in far worse condition than we had anticipated,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said in a letter Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. “In fact, we found that the concrete base of the roadway is crumbling and badly cracking in many locations, making it ineffective for our crews to simply pave over it.”

Driscoll wrote in his letter to Armstrong that the road’s surface needs a “sound concrete base.” As it is right now, crews can’t simply pave over that base due to the cracking, crumbling conditions.

Because of this, the Thruway Authority is going to start a bidding process for a contractor to perform the work this coming spring.

The work will include the removal of roughly five inches of the roadway’s surface, concrete pavement repairs and complete asphalt replacement.

This doesn’t mean work is simply shutting down until then. Crews will continue temporary partial-depth repairs to the worst sections of the roadway and shoulders. New line striping will also be added.

Read Driscoll’s letter to Armstrong here: