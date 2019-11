BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canisius held off a fourth quarter rally from St. Francis to secure the Class A Monsignor Martin championship with a 27-21 win Saturday night at UB Stadium.

FINAL:



CANISIUS 27

St. Francis 21



A resilient group that began the season as a young, inexperienced group had themselves a night! Your Crusaders are back on top as the 2019 @MonsignorMartin Champions! pic.twitter.com/jJAs5Ymh2p — Canisius HS Football (@CanisiusHSFB) November 17, 2019

The Crusaders, who led 20-7 at halftime, marched right down the field on their opening drive of the third quarter.

Nikolas McMillan’s highlight reel catch along the far sidelines, set the Crusaders up with first and goal at the two yard line.

🚨🚨🚨 BIG CATCH ALERT 🚨🚨🚨@CanisiusHSFB's Nikolas McMillan going all Randy Moss to haul in this pass from Tyler Baker in the MMA Championship game! @news4buffalo #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/wg9EiqDEdF — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) November 17, 2019

Joe Dixon scored two plays later to give Canisius a 20-point lead.