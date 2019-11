BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Clymer/Sherman/Panama continued it’s dominant run in the Class D playoffs on Friday, with an impressive 47-14 win over Notre Dame in the Far West Regionals.

Heading into the game, Notre Dame’s defense had allowed opponents to score six points per game and hadn’t allowed a team to score more than 16.

With the win, the Wolfpack advance to the Class D semifinals next Friday night, and will face Tioga.