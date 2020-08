CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with the Cuba Police Department say they are investigating after a man and woman were found dead.

Investigators say this is a homicide, but did not say how both people died.

They got the call to Health Camp Rd. just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and they have not issued a shelter in place order.

This story is still developing. Stay with News 4 for any updates.