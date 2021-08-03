Cuomo accusers speak out following AG’s report, call out ‘toxic workplace’

(WIVB) — Many of the women who previously accused Gov. Cuomo of sexual misconduct are coming forward once again.

Several are thanking the Attorney General’s office for their findings, which they said show what the survivors already knew: that Cuomo took part in what they call abusive behavior.

But despite the AG’s findings, the Governor released a pre-recorded statement maintaining his innocence.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said.

The 14-minute-long video also showed dozens of pictures where Cuomo is touching, embracing and kissing fellow New Yorkers.

“I try to put people at ease, I try to make them smile, I try to connect with them and I try to show my appreciation and my friendship,” the Governor said. “I now understand there are generational or cultural perspectives that frankly I hadn’t fully appreciated.”

One of the accusers who came forward following the AG’s announcement was Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to speak out against Cuomo. In a statement, her attorney said they aren’t surprised by the investigation’s results because they know the survivors are telling the truth.

Sherry Vill was the ninth woman to accuse the Governor of sexual misconduct, alleging he grabbed her face and kissed her cheeks while touring flood damage near Rochester in 2017.

“I was very pleased with the outcome of the report,” Vill told News 4. “I feel like the girls have been heard and the inappropriate behavior will now be recognized.”

Vill’s attorney, well-known women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred, said the sexual harassment is part of a broader issue surrounding the culture at the Governor’s office.

“The Attorney General found that the behavior of Governor Cuomo, in reference to the women, was unconsented and unwelcome,” Allred said. “As to the workplace – it made it a toxic workplace.”

Cuomo did address the toxic workplace claims during his video statement. He said his office is “a demanding place to work and that it is not for everyone.”

As for whether he plans to resign, Cuomo has made no indication at this time if he will step down.