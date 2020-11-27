Cuomo announces record high COVID tests for 2 straight days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Black Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday—a new record high for the second straight day.
“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change. We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter,” Cuomo said.
Thursday’s data, released by the Office of the Governor, is summarized:
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,103 (+47)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 471
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 636 (+8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 294 (+8)
- Total Discharges – 84,723 (+384)
- Deaths – 39
- Total Deaths – 26,588
Cuomo said the positive testing rate in all focus areas is 5.69%, though outside the focus areas, it’s 3.13%. In focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported on Thanksgiving, with 2,901 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting focus areas, 168,470 tests were reported, yielding 5,275 positives:
|% positive (11/8-11/14)
|% positive (11/15-11/21)
|Current seven-day rolling average
|% positive (11/25)
|% positive (11/26)
|Microcluster focus areas only
|4.81%
|4.51%
|4.74%
|4.90%
|5.69%
|Statewide including focus areas
|2.86%
|2.89%
|3.17%
|3.18%
|3.72%
|Statewide excluding focus areas
|2.47%
|2.44%
|2.70%
|2.68%
|3.13%
Here’s the data by microcluser:
|Microcluster
|% positive (11/8-11/14)
|% positive (11/15-11/21)
|Seven-day rolling average (11/25)
|Seven-day rolling average (11/26)
|Current seven-day rolling average
|Erie County orange zone
|7.22%
|7.30%
|6.94%
|6.81%
|7.07%
|Erie County yellow zone
|5.34%
|7.36%
|6.69%
|6.92%
|6.93%
|Niagara County yellow zone
|5.10%
|4.44%
|5.56%
|6.14%
|6.90%
|Monroe County orange zone
|4.41%
|4.17%
|4.72%
|4.99%
|5.46%
|Monroe County yellow zone
|5.95%
|3.58%
|3.72%
|4.06%
|4.39%
|Onondaga County orange zone
|6.26%
|5.34%
|4.91%
|4.95%
|4.62%
|Onondaga County yellow zone
|6.03%
|4.50%
|4.23%
|4.23%
|4.01%
|Queens yellow zone
|3.40%
|3.40%
|3.15%
|3.25%
|3.39%
|Bronx East yellow zone
|3.81%
|3.52%
|3.84%
|4.27%
|4.48%
|Bronx West yellow zone
|3.80%
|4.70%
|4.55%
|4.55%
|4.43%
|Brooklyn yellow zone
|3.92%
|3.70%
|4.44%
|4.51%
|4.94%
|Rockland County yellow zone
|3.55%
|3.39%
|3.03%
|3.25%
|3.53%
|Chemung County orange zone
|4.59%
|4.71%
|5.19%
|5.68%
|5.92%
|Staten Island orange zone
|5.24%
|4.96%
|4.99%
|4.83%
|4.86%
|Staten Island yellow zone
|3.75%
|3.61%
|3.65%
|3.71%
|3.90%
|Tioga County yellow zone
|10.81%
|5.60%
|2.95%
|2.52%
|2.67%
|Orange County yellow zone
|3.81%
|5.41%
|3.52%
|3.01%
|3.35%
|Orange Newburgh yellow zone
|8.07%
|7.89%
|8.78%
|8.48%
|8.98%
|Manhattan yellow zone
|3.23%
|3.39%
|2.98%
|3.10%
|3.23%
|Great Neck yellow zone
|3.69%
|3.69%
|3.45%
|3.09%
|3.35%
|Massapequa Park yellow zone
|4.64%
|4.15%
|3.78%
|3.97%
|4.88%
|Hampton Bays yellow zone
|9.26%
|5.69%
|5.24%
|6.17%
|6.49%
|Riverhead yellow zone
|4.80%
|4.85%
|4.34%
|3.90%
|3.84%
|Peekskill yellow zone
|10.36%
|7.15%
|6.73%
|5.64%
|5.69%
|Ossining yellow zone
|9.88%
|10.22%
|9.86%
|9.93%
|9.84%
|Tarrytown yellow zone
|8.47%
|8.27%
|7.40%
|7.78%
|7.89%
|Yonkers yellow zone
|4.48%
|4.11%
|4.32%
|4.35%
|4.85%
|New Rochelle yellow zone
|6.46%
|5.68%
|4.99%
|5.75%
|5.80%
|Port Chester orange zone
|9.34%
|7.59%
|7.81%
|8.15%
|7.87%
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is below:
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Current seven-day rolling average
|Capital Region
|2.4%
|3.1%
|3.7%
|2.64%
|Central New York
|4.6%
|3.8%
|4.0%
|3.66%
|Finger Lakes
|5.8%
|6.1%
|5.7%
|4.19%
|Long Island
|4.0%
|3.3%
|3.8%
|3.47%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.2%
|4.1%
|4.7%
|4.06%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.0%
|3.3%
|3.6%
|3.42%
|New York City
|2.7%
|2.4%
|2.8%
|2.56%
|North Country
|3.3%
|2.1%
|2.9%
|2.35%
|Southern Tier
|2.0%
|2.1%
|1.8%
|1.52%
|Western New York
|6.6%
|5.6%
|8.1%
|6.28%
Of the 628,375 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|5,555
|129
|Allegany
|983
|53
|Broome
|5,201
|58
|Cattaraugus
|1,058
|61
|Cayuga
|822
|28
|Chautauqua
|1,516
|36
|Chemung
|2,955
|83
|Chenango
|623
|18
|Clinton
|448
|5
|Columbia
|1,005
|17
|Cortland
|979
|22
|Delaware
|342
|6
|Dutchess
|7,021
|91
|Erie
|23,933
|862
|Essex
|278
|3
|Franklin
|259
|4
|Fulton
|484
|6
|Genesee
|932
|42
|Greene
|675
|14
|Hamilton
|42
|0
|Herkimer
|645
|14
|Jefferson
|500
|13
|Lewis
|345
|8
|Livingston
|671
|16
|Madison
|898
|20
|Monroe
|14,338
|521
|Montgomery
|466
|6
|Nassau
|59,238
|671
|Niagara
|3,599
|154
|NYC
|305,080
|2,558
|Oneida
|4,655
|140
|Onondaga
|10,248
|224
|Ontario
|1,250
|48
|Orange
|16,555
|150
|Orleans
|604
|6
|Oswego
|1,436
|31
|Otsego
|596
|9
|Putnam
|2,682
|67
|Rensselaer
|1,666
|41
|Rockland
|21,258
|147
|Saratoga
|2,151
|62
|Schenectady
|2,353
|70
|Schoharie
|190
|7
|Schuyler
|296
|7
|Seneca
|276
|7
|St. Lawrence
|784
|41
|Steuben
|1,714
|36
|Suffolk
|59,273
|711
|Sullivan
|2,156
|19
|Tioga
|1,095
|15
|Tompkins
|1,043
|43
|Ulster
|3,238
|58
|Warren
|571
|2
|Washington
|440
|1
|Wayne
|1,083
|31
|Westchester
|49,102
|661
|Wyoming
|517
|18
|Yates
|252
|5
On Thanksgiving, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,588. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|4
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|6
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|2