Cuomo announces record high COVID tests for 2 straight days

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Black Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday—a new record high for the second straight day.

“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change. We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter,” Cuomo said.

Thursday’s data, released by the Office of the Governor, is summarized:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,103 (+47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 471
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 636 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 294 (+8)
  • Total Discharges – 84,723 (+384)
  • Deaths – 39
  • Total Deaths – 26,588

Cuomo said the positive testing rate in all focus areas is 5.69%, though outside the focus areas, it’s 3.13%. In focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported on Thanksgiving, with 2,901 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting focus areas, 168,470 tests were reported, yielding 5,275 positives:

% positive (11/8-11/14)% positive (11/15-11/21)Current seven-day rolling average% positive (11/25)% positive (11/26)
Microcluster focus areas only4.81%4.51%4.74%4.90%5.69%
Statewide including focus areas2.86%2.89%3.17%3.18%3.72%
Statewide excluding focus areas2.47%2.44%2.70%2.68%3.13%

Here’s the data by microcluser:

Microcluster% positive (11/8-11/14)% positive (11/15-11/21)Seven-day rolling average (11/25)Seven-day rolling average (11/26)Current seven-day rolling average
Erie County orange zone7.22%7.30%6.94%6.81%7.07%
Erie County yellow zone5.34%7.36%6.69%6.92%6.93%
Niagara County yellow zone5.10%4.44%5.56%6.14%6.90%
Monroe County orange zone4.41%4.17%4.72%4.99%5.46%
Monroe County yellow zone5.95%3.58%3.72%4.06%4.39%
Onondaga County orange zone6.26%5.34%4.91%4.95%4.62%
Onondaga County yellow zone6.03%4.50%4.23%4.23%4.01%
Queens yellow zone3.40%3.40%3.15%3.25%3.39%
Bronx East yellow zone3.81%3.52%3.84%4.27%4.48%
Bronx West yellow zone3.80%4.70%4.55%4.55%4.43%
Brooklyn yellow zone3.92%3.70%4.44%4.51%4.94%
Rockland County yellow zone3.55%3.39%3.03%3.25%3.53%
Chemung County orange zone4.59%4.71%5.19%5.68%5.92%
Staten Island orange zone5.24%4.96%4.99%4.83%4.86%
Staten Island yellow zone3.75%3.61%3.65%3.71%3.90%
Tioga County yellow zone10.81%5.60%2.95%2.52%2.67%
Orange County yellow zone3.81%5.41%3.52%3.01%3.35%
Orange Newburgh yellow zone8.07%7.89%8.78%8.48%8.98%
Manhattan yellow zone3.23%3.39%2.98%3.10%3.23%
Great Neck yellow zone3.69%3.69%3.45%3.09%3.35%
Massapequa Park yellow zone4.64%4.15%3.78%3.97%4.88%
Hampton Bays yellow zone9.26%5.69%5.24%6.17%6.49%
Riverhead yellow zone4.80%4.85%4.34%3.90%3.84%
Peekskill yellow zone10.36%7.15%6.73%5.64%5.69%
Ossining yellow zone9.88%10.22%9.86%9.93%9.84%
Tarrytown yellow zone8.47%8.27%7.40%7.78%7.89%
Yonkers yellow zone4.48%4.11%4.32%4.35%4.85%
New Rochelle yellow zone6.46%5.68%4.99%5.75%5.80%
Port Chester orange zone9.34%7.59%7.81%8.15%7.87%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is below:

TuesdayWednesdayThursdayCurrent seven-day rolling average
Capital Region2.4%3.1%3.7%2.64%
Central New York4.6%3.8%4.0%3.66%
Finger Lakes5.8%6.1%5.7%4.19%
Long Island4.0%3.3%3.8%3.47%
Mid-Hudson4.2%4.1%4.7%4.06%
Mohawk Valley5.0%3.3%3.6%3.42%
New York City2.7%2.4%2.8%2.56%
North Country3.3%2.1%2.9%2.35%
Southern Tier2.0%2.1%1.8%1.52%
Western New York6.6%5.6%8.1%6.28%

Of the 628,375 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany5,555129
Allegany98353
Broome5,20158
Cattaraugus1,05861
Cayuga82228
Chautauqua1,51636
Chemung2,95583
Chenango62318
Clinton4485
Columbia1,00517
Cortland97922
Delaware3426
Dutchess7,02191
Erie23,933862
Essex2783
Franklin2594
Fulton4846
Genesee93242
Greene67514
Hamilton420
Herkimer64514
Jefferson50013
Lewis3458
Livingston67116
Madison89820
Monroe14,338521
Montgomery4666
Nassau59,238671
Niagara3,599154
NYC305,0802,558
Oneida4,655140
Onondaga10,248224
Ontario1,25048
Orange16,555150
Orleans6046
Oswego1,43631
Otsego5969
Putnam2,68267
Rensselaer1,66641
Rockland21,258147
Saratoga2,15162
Schenectady2,35370
Schoharie1907
Schuyler2967
Seneca2767
St. Lawrence78441
Steuben1,71436
Suffolk59,273711
Sullivan2,15619
Tioga1,09515
Tompkins1,04343
Ulster3,23858
Warren5712
Washington4401
Wayne1,08331
Westchester49,102661
Wyoming51718
Yates2525

On Thanksgiving, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,588. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany4
Bronx1
Broome2
Chemung1
Erie6
Kings3
Manhattan1
Monroe3
Niagara2
Oneida3
Onondaga1
Orange2
Orleans1
Queens1
Richmond2
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Tioga1
Westchester2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss