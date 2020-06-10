Cuomo extends school budget voting deadline

(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Sunday extending the school budget voting deadline.
The order says ballots can be accepted through hand delivery until 5 p.m. on June 9, and received by mail through June 16.
News 4 has compiled a list of the proposed budget, tax levy, and propositions for area elections. You can find that information below.
|School Budget Votes
|Pass/Fail
|Total Budget
|Tax Levy
|Trustees/Board
|Propositions
|Enrollment
|Erie County
|Akron
|$33.7M
|1.95% Inc
|2 seats open/2 candidates
|purchase three 66 passenger buses and one student transportation van
|1364
|Alden
|$35.7M
|1.02% Inc
|2 seats / 3 candidates
|Amendment to transportation program and guidelines, purchase 3 buses & replacement of communication systems, purchase building and grounds equipment
|1622
|Amherst
|$62.4M
|2.39% Inc
|2 seats/2 candidates
|2815
|Cheektowaga
|$47.3M
|1.03% inc
|3 seats/ 2 candidates
|2095
|Cheektowaga-Maryvale
|$48.3M
|1.79% inc
|1 seat / 2 candidates
|2144
|Cheektowaga-Sloan
|$37.1M
|1.59% inc
|2 seats / 3 candidates
|1272
|Clarence
|$88.2M
|2.99% inc
|3 seats/5 candidates
|purchase of school buses
|4356
|Cleve-Hill
|$32.7 M
|2.8% inc
|1 candidate
|1232
|Depew
|$46.3M
|1.94% inc
|2 candidates
|Purchase 1 Bus
|1799
|East Aurora
|$38.2M
|5.07% Inc
|1800
|Eden
|$32.4M
|2.0% inc
|2 seats/2 candidates
|purchase school buses and pieces of equipment, use of a technology reserve fund
|1309
|Frontier
|$89.5M
|3.7% Inc
|2 seats / 4 candidates
|purchasing and financing of school buses
|4722
|Grand Island
|$64.6M
|2.26% inc
|2 seats/ 2 candidates
|Purchase various school buses and vehicles
|2875
|Hamburg
|$75.5M
|2.38% inc
|2 seats open
|3417
|Holland
|$20.9M
|3.09% inc
|1 seat/2 candidates
|Purchase of school buses and similar vehicles, establishment of a capital improvements reserve fund
|881
|Iroquois
|$52.6M
|2.08% inc
|1 seat open
|Puchase 4 buses and 1 cutaway bus, Technology Reserve
|2197
|Ken Ton
|$169.079M
|2.59% inc
|2 seat/ 4 candidate
|Purchase 10 Buses, creation of capital reserve fund
|6602
|Lackawanna
|$58.8M
|1.7% Inc
|2 seats up for vote
|1900
|Lake Shore
|$60.06M
|1.43% inc
|2 seats/ 2 candidates
|Purchase 4 buses
|2449
|Lancaster
|$114.5M
|4.54% inc
|3 seats/ 3 candidates
|Purchase 9 buses
|5648
|N.Collins
|$15.6M
|.4% dec
|1 seat / 2 candidates
|Purchase school vehicles
|576
|Orchard Park
|$107.5M
|2.88% inc
|3 seats/4 candidates
|Purchase 8 buses
|4678
|Springville-Griffith
|$42.5M
|3.03% inc
|3 seats/ 3 candidates
|Purchase 7 Buses, 1 van, 1 sedan
|1,716
|Sweet Home
|$83.3M
|2.88% inc
|2 seats/5 candidates
|use of capital reserve fund/flood remediation
|3197
|Tonawanda
|$36.7M
|3.64% inc
|2 seats/ 3 candidates
|1738
|West Seneca
|$129.6M
|3.13% inc
|3 seats / 8 candidates
|Expenditure from Bus Purchase Reserve Fund to purchase 7 buses, capital improvements project to include the purchase of a portion of 4774 Seneca Street
|6398
|Williamsville
|$199.2M
|2.75% inc
|3 seats, 8 candidates
|school security improvement project
|9,963
|Niagara County
|Barker
|$17.25M
|2% inc
|2 seats, 4 candidates
|library funding
|732
|Lewiston-Porter
|$49.09M
|2.62% inc
|2 seats / 4 candidates
|2020-2024 capital improvement project
|1969
|Lockport
|$105.5M
|1.52% inc
|4 seats up for vote
|4470
|Newfane
|$36.9M
|1% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|1465
|Niagara Falls
|$153.17M
|3.53% inc
|3 seats / 5 candidates
|6,648
|Niagara Wheatfield
|$77.1M
|1.49% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|3,506
|N Tonawanda
|$81.02M
|no increase
|2 seats/4 candidates
|transfer of capital reserve funds to purchase buses, energy performance improvements project
|3,363
|Royalton Hartland
|$27.3M
|2.20% inc
|3 seats, 5 candidates
|establishment of a capital reserve (technology and security equipment, establishment of a capital reserve (vehicles, machinery and equipment reserve fund)
|1,219
|Starpoint
|$55.1M
|2.97% inc
|4 seats, 4 candidates
|2,784
|Wilson
|$28.04M
|2.67% inc
|3 seats,3 candidates
|1,109
|Allegany County
|Alfred-Almond
|$14.4M
|4.38% inc.
|1 seat/ 1 candidate
|Purchase 2 school bus, capital reserve fund, support of Almond Library and Alfred box of books library
|599
|Andover
|$9.28M
|no change
|3 seats / 3 candidates
|bus & vehicle purchase
|302
|Belfast
|$9.99M
|.28% INC
|2 seats up for vote
|funds Belfast Public Library, capital improvements reserve fund
|331
|Bolivar-Richburg
|$20.45M
|2 seats/4 candidates
|purchase 3 buses
|759
|Cuba Rushford
|$22.7 M
|no increase
|2 seat up for vote
|Rushford Free library looking for support increase of $950, Cuba Circulating Library looking to maintain same level of support, purchase 2 buses
|823
|Fillmore
|621
|Friendship
|$10.5M
|0.09% inc
|1 seat
|school bus purchase
|304
|Genesee Valley
|$17.33M
|.09% inc
|474
|Scio
|$10.995M
|1.98% inc
|1 seat up for vote
|purchase 1 school bus, establish capital reserve fund, scio memorial library
|335
|Wellsville
|$29.99M
|1.0%dec
|2 seats/2 candidates
|establishing a capital reserve
|1174
|Cattaraugus County
|Allegany Limestone
|$23.9M
|.25% dec
|Capital Improvements Reserve Fund
|1116
|Catt-LV
|$25.5M
|no increase
|3 open seats
|846
|Ellicottville
|$13.22M
|1.05% inc
|1 seat, 1 candidates
|lease 3 new buses, money for Ellicottville Memorial Library
|614
|Franklinville
|$19.5M
|0 inc
|1 seat / 2 candidates
|630
|Hinsdale
|$10.3M
|3.42% inc
|purchase school bus
|391
|Olean
|$43.1M
|no increase
|2,004
|Portville
|$18.7M
|2.5% inc
|capital project- upgrade elementary school classroom & utilities as well as middle-high school auditorium, pool and science labs
|956
|Randolph
|$20.19M
|no change
|2 open seats
|894
|Salamanca
|$43.5M
|no increase
|1 open seat
|1,132
|West Valley
|$8.6M
|3.0% dec
|purchase 2 buses
|215
|Yorkshire-Pioneer
|$57.2M
|1.86% inc
|2 seats/ 4 candidates
|2,325
|Chautauqua County
|Bemus Point
|$15.84M
|0% inc
|2 seats/4 candidates
|Purchase two buses
|679
|Brocton
|$17.1M
|1% inc
|2 seats / 3 candidates
|Capital improvement funds
|501
|Cassadaga Valley
|$24.05M
|2.94% inc
|1 seat
|purchase school buses, transportation reserve fund
|809
|Chautauqua Lake
|$23.1M
|.03% inc
|2 seats, 3 candidates
|769
|Dunkirk
|$47.85M
|no change
|2,020
|Falconer
|$23.7M
|no change
|3 candidates
|1,120
|Forestville
|$13.15M
|2.3% inc
|Purchase two buses and one van, energy performance contract
|440
|Fredonia
|$30.6 M
|no increase
|1,479
|Frewsburg
|$17.78M
|2.66% inc
|3 seats, 3 candidates
|Purchase two buses, capital improvements project, energy performance improvements, capital reserve
|767
|Gowanda
|$34.29M
|no change
|Purchase two buses and one van,
|1,164
|Jamestown
|$90.7M
|no change
|2 seats / 2 candidates
|authorize the lease-purchase of school buses and equipment
|4,572
|Panama
|$11.5M
|13.29%inc
|1 seat /2 candidates
|456
|Pine Valley
|$17.1M
|1.4% inc
|5 seats / 8 candidates
|Student member of board
|507
|Randolph
|$20.02M
|no change
|894
|Ripley
|$9.4M
|Purchase 2 buses, transportation of students – establishment of mileage limitation for transportation of eligible students
|124
|Sherman
|$10.4M
|1.9% inc
|1 seat
|purchase 2 buses
|394
|Silver Creek
|$25.7M
|no change
|2 seats open
|purchase 3 buses
|1,008
|Southwestern
|$29.2M
|2.44% inc
|1 seat / 1 candidate
|1,303
|Westfield
|$16.47M
|.01% dec
|2 seats / 3candidates
|653
|Genesee County
|Alexander
|$18.2M
|1.48% inc
|purchase 3 buses, equipment capital reserve fund, establish capital reserve fund, school bus reserve fund
|840
|Batavia City Schools
|$50.5M
|2.93% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|2186
|Byron Bergen
|$23.55M
|2.91%inc
|3 seats/ 3 candidates
|purchase 2 buses and 1 minivan, capital reserve, school vehicle reserve
|886
|Elba
|$9.9M
|1.78% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|Purchase 2 buses, capital project proposal-building preservation project
|351
|Leroy
|$25.2M
|2.0% inc
|3 seats / 3 candidates
|Expend Sum of $322,000 to support the Woodward Memorial Library
|1205
|Oakfield-Alabama
|$20.83M
|2.76% inc
|2 seats up for vote
|783
|Pavilion
|$17.55M
|1.9% inc
|675
|Pembroke
|927
|Wyoming County
|Attica
|$28.4M
|1.0% inc
|3 seats up for vote
|Purchase school vehicles
|1215
|Perry
|$18.5 M
|no change
|3 seats up for vote
|770
|Letchworth
|$21.03M
|no change
|897
|Yorkshire-Pioneer
|$57.2M
|1.86% inc
|2 seats/5 candidates
|2482
|Warsaw
|$22.04M
|.093% inc
|3 seats /6 candidates
|increase funding for warsaw public library
|850
|Wyoming
