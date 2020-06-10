Breaking News
NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services
Cuomo extends school budget voting deadline

News
(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Sunday extending the school budget voting deadline.

The order says ballots can be accepted through hand delivery until 5 p.m. on June 9, and received by mail through June 16.

News 4 has compiled a list of the proposed budget, tax levy, and propositions for area elections. You can find that information below.

 School Budget Votes
Pass/FailTotal BudgetTax LevyTrustees/BoardPropositions Enrollment
Erie County 
Akron$33.7M 1.95% Inc2 seats open/2 candidates purchase three 66 passenger buses and one student transportation van1364
Alden$35.7M1.02% Inc2 seats / 3 candidatesAmendment to transportation program and guidelines, purchase 3 buses & replacement of communication systems, purchase building and grounds equipment1622
Amherst$62.4M2.39% Inc 2 seats/2 candidates2815
Cheektowaga$47.3M1.03% inc3 seats/ 2 candidates2095
Cheektowaga-Maryvale$48.3M1.79% inc1 seat / 2 candidates2144
Cheektowaga-Sloan$37.1M1.59% inc2 seats / 3 candidates1272
Clarence$88.2M2.99% inc3 seats/5 candidatespurchase of school buses4356
Cleve-Hill $32.7 M2.8% inc1 candidate1232
Depew$46.3M1.94% inc2 candidatesPurchase 1 Bus1799
East Aurora$38.2M5.07% Inc1800
Eden$32.4M2.0% inc2 seats/2 candidatespurchase school buses and pieces of equipment, use of a technology reserve fund1309
Frontier$89.5M3.7% Inc2 seats / 4 candidatespurchasing and financing of school buses4722
Grand Island$64.6M2.26% inc2 seats/ 2 candidates Purchase various school buses and vehicles2875
Hamburg$75.5M2.38% inc2 seats open3417
Holland$20.9M3.09% inc1 seat/2 candidatesPurchase of school buses and similar vehicles, establishment of a capital improvements reserve fund881
Iroquois$52.6M2.08% inc1 seat openPuchase 4 buses and 1 cutaway bus,  Technology Reserve2197
Ken Ton $169.079M2.59% inc2 seat/ 4 candidate Purchase 10 Buses, creation of capital reserve fund6602
Lackawanna$58.8M1.7% Inc2 seats up for vote1900
Lake Shore$60.06M1.43% inc2 seats/ 2 candidates Purchase 4 buses2449
Lancaster$114.5M4.54% inc3 seats/ 3 candidates Purchase 9 buses5648
N.Collins$15.6M.4% dec1 seat / 2 candidatesPurchase school vehicles576
Orchard Park$107.5M2.88% inc3 seats/4 candidatesPurchase 8 buses4678
Springville-Griffith$42.5M3.03% inc3 seats/ 3 candidates Purchase 7 Buses, 1 van, 1 sedan1,716
Sweet Home$83.3M2.88% inc2 seats/5 candidatesuse of capital reserve fund/flood remediation3197
Tonawanda$36.7M3.64% inc2 seats/ 3 candidates1738
West Seneca$129.6M3.13% inc3 seats / 8 candidatesExpenditure from Bus Purchase Reserve Fund to purchase 7 buses, capital improvements project to include the purchase of a portion of 4774 Seneca Street6398
Williamsville$199.2M2.75% inc3 seats, 8 candidates school security improvement project9,963
Niagara County
Barker$17.25M2% inc2 seats, 4 candidateslibrary funding732
Lewiston-Porter$49.09M2.62% inc2 seats / 4 candidates2020-2024 capital improvement project1969
Lockport$105.5M1.52% inc4 seats up for vote4470
Newfane$36.9M1% inc2 seats up for vote1465
Niagara Falls$153.17M3.53% inc3 seats / 5 candidates6,648
Niagara Wheatfield$77.1M1.49% inc3 seats up for vote3,506
N Tonawanda$81.02Mno increase2 seats/4 candidatestransfer of capital reserve funds to purchase buses, energy performance improvements project3,363
Royalton Hartland$27.3M2.20% inc3 seats, 5 candidatesestablishment of a capital reserve (technology and security equipment, establishment of a capital reserve (vehicles, machinery and equipment reserve fund)1,219
Starpoint$55.1M2.97% inc4 seats, 4 candidates2,784
Wilson$28.04M2.67% inc3 seats,3 candidates1,109
Allegany County
Alfred-Almond$14.4M4.38% inc.1 seat/ 1 candidatePurchase 2 school bus, capital reserve fund, support of Almond Library and Alfred box of books library599
Andover$9.28Mno change3 seats / 3 candidatesbus & vehicle purchase302
Belfast$9.99M.28% INC2 seats up for votefunds Belfast Public Library, capital improvements reserve fund331
Bolivar-Richburg$20.45M2 seats/4 candidatespurchase 3 buses759
Cuba Rushford$22.7 Mno increase2 seat up for voteRushford Free library looking for support increase of $950, Cuba Circulating Library looking to maintain same level of support, purchase 2 buses823
Fillmore621
Friendship$10.5M0.09% inc1 seat school bus purchase   304
Genesee Valley$17.33M.09% inc474
Scio$10.995M1.98% inc1 seat up for votepurchase 1 school bus, establish capital reserve fund, scio memorial library335
Wellsville$29.99M1.0%dec2 seats/2 candidatesestablishing a capital reserve1174
Cattaraugus County
Allegany Limestone$23.9M.25% decCapital Improvements Reserve Fund1116
Catt-LV$25.5Mno increase3 open seats846
Ellicottville$13.22M1.05% inc1 seat, 1 candidateslease 3 new buses, money for Ellicottville Memorial Library614
Franklinville$19.5M0 inc1 seat / 2 candidates630
Hinsdale$10.3M3.42% incpurchase school bus391
Olean$43.1M no increase2,004
Portville$18.7M2.5% inccapital project- upgrade elementary school classroom & utilities as well as middle-high school auditorium, pool and science labs956
Randolph$20.19Mno change2 open seats894
Salamanca$43.5Mno increase1 open seat 1,132
West Valley$8.6M3.0% decpurchase 2 buses215
Yorkshire-Pioneer$57.2M1.86% inc2 seats/ 4 candidates2,325
Chautauqua County  
Bemus Point$15.84M0% inc2 seats/4 candidatesPurchase two buses679
Brocton$17.1M1% inc 2 seats / 3 candidatesCapital improvement funds501
Cassadaga Valley$24.05M2.94% inc1 seatpurchase school buses, transportation reserve fund809
Chautauqua Lake$23.1M.03% inc2 seats, 3 candidates769
Dunkirk$47.85Mno change2,020
Falconer$23.7M no change 3 candidates 1,120
Forestville$13.15M2.3% incPurchase two buses and one van, energy performance contract440
Fredonia$30.6 Mno increase1,479
Frewsburg$17.78M2.66% inc3 seats, 3 candidatesPurchase two buses, capital improvements project, energy performance improvements, capital reserve767
Gowanda$34.29Mno changePurchase two buses and one van,1,164
Jamestown$90.7Mno change2 seats / 2 candidatesauthorize the lease-purchase of school buses and equipment4,572
Panama$11.5M13.29%inc1 seat /2 candidates 456
Pine Valley$17.1M1.4% inc5 seats / 8 candidatesStudent member of board507
Randolph$20.02Mno change894
Ripley$9.4M Purchase 2 buses, transportation of students – establishment of mileage limitation for transportation of eligible students124
Sherman$10.4M1.9% inc1 seatpurchase 2 buses394
Silver Creek$25.7Mno change2 seats openpurchase 3 buses1,008
Southwestern$29.2M2.44% inc1 seat / 1 candidate1,303
Westfield$16.47M.01% dec2 seats / 3candidates653
Genesee County
Alexander$18.2M1.48% incpurchase 3 buses, equipment capital reserve fund, establish capital reserve fund, school bus reserve fund840
Batavia City Schools$50.5M2.93% inc2 seats up for vote2186
Byron Bergen$23.55M2.91%inc3 seats/ 3 candidatespurchase 2 buses and 1 minivan, capital reserve, school vehicle reserve886
Elba$9.9M1.78% inc3 seats up for votePurchase 2 buses, capital project proposal-building preservation project351
Leroy$25.2M2.0% inc3 seats / 3 candidatesExpend Sum of $322,000 to support the Woodward Memorial Library1205
Oakfield-Alabama$20.83M2.76% inc2 seats up for vote783
Pavilion $17.55M1.9% inc675
Pembroke927
Wyoming County
Attica$28.4M1.0% inc3 seats up for votePurchase  school vehicles1215
Perry$18.5 Mno change3 seats up for vote770
Letchworth$21.03Mno change897
Yorkshire-Pioneer$57.2M1.86% inc2 seats/5 candidates2482
Warsaw$22.04M.093% inc3 seats /6 candidatesincrease funding for warsaw public library850
Wyoming   115

