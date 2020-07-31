Cuomo gives update on NY’s progress on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released updated numbers on the state’s progress when it comes to coronavirus, and it was mostly good news.

When it comes to the number of New Yorkers in the hospital:

576 were hospitalized, which is the lowest since March 17

Number of patients in ICU dropped to 140, which is the lowest since March 16

Patients intubated drops to 70, which is the lowers since March 15.

Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19.

On Thursday, New York State performed 68,869 COVID-19 tests, and 644 of those were positive, for an infection rate of 0.93%.

“New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening,” Cuomo said. “So much of our ability to fight this destructive virus is dependent on what each of us does in day-to-day life, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands make a huge difference as we stay New York Smart. I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance.”

Here is the three-day breakdown of positive coronavirus tests across the state:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.8% 2.1% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 1.3% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.8% 0.9% 1.0% New York City 1.1% 1.0% 0.9% North Country 0.3% 0.3% 0.5% Southern Tier 1.3% 0.7% 0.6% Western New York 1.6% 0.5% 1.6%

So far, a total of 415,014 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a state-wide breakdown by county of where the positive cases have been: