WATCH: Governor Cuomo to speak again at 12:40

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to speak again at 12:40 p.m. You can watch that briefing by clicking the video player above.

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was on Long Island on Tuesday where he was delivering turkeys to those in need.

During a briefing with the media, Cuomo talked about being thankful for those who have sacrificed for us this year.

“I give thanks to all those essential workers who showed up for work every day so we could stay home safely,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo talked about how he would not be getting together with his extended family this year, and encouraged New Yorkers to stay home and not travel, as well. Even though airline travel is up, Cuomo warns that the Centers for Disease Control say to stay home. He even mentioned that both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden agree with that sentiment, as well.

“This is the only thing I’ve heard them [Biden and Trump] agree on,” Cuomo quipped.

Cuomo warned that the infection rate in New York State could increase to over 20% after the holidays if people don’t follow guidelines. In the image below, Cuomo showed that in three weeks alone, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased 128%.

Cuomo also reminded people to wear a mask. He debuted a new Thanksgiving mask, pictured below, and said, “I’m better looking with the mask.”

During his 12:40 p.m. briefing, Cuomo gave an update on coronavirus numbers across the state.

Click the video player below to watch Cuomo’s 11 a.m. briefing: