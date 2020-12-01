Cuomo issues letter to HHS urging for inclusion of underserved communities in federal COVID-19 vaccine plan

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo has issued a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services detailing the need for underserved communities and undocumented immigrants to be included in the federal COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, and a coalition of groups, issued a letter on Tuesday to Department for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urging that those in underserved communities be supported and undocumented immigrants protected in the federal COVID-19 vaccination program.

According to Governor Cuomo’s Office, the current federal vaccine distribution program lacks funding to distribute the vaccine to Black, Brown, Asian and low-income communities. Additionally, his Office stated that the program requires states to execute a data sharing agreement, which could dissuade undocumented immigrants from taking the vaccine.

In the letter to Secretary Azar, New York State has proposed a modified system which would protect personal information and help ensure confidence in the vaccine and its distribution program.

Governor Cuomo released the following statements.

“We are quickly moving toward a COVID-19 vaccine, which is good news. However, the federal government’s current plan to vaccinate Americans neglects key priorities that we need to effectively distribute the vaccine to millions of New Yorkers,” stated Governor Cuomo. “We need to focus on Black, Brown, Asian and low-income communities that are historically underserved by the healthcare institutions that are key to the federal government’s plan. I’m also concerned that by asking for personal information, undocumented immigrants could be dissuaded from taking the vaccine. Time is of the essence as we get closer to the distribution date and I urge the administration to address these issues quickly.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s full letter to Department for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar can be read below.