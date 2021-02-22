Cuomo: New NYS guidelines in effect for nursing home visits

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new guidelines for nursing home visits during a press conference Monday afternoon.
If a county’s COVID-19 rate is under five percent, testing for nursing home visitors is encouraged, but not required.
If the county’s rate is within five to ten percent, visitors don’t need to be tested if they’ve had both COVID-19 vaccine doses at least two weeks ago.
Nursing homes must also have a separate room for visitations, or the resident must be in their own room.
The new rules go into effect on Feb. 26.
As of Sunday, WNY’s seven-day COVID-19 percentage rate was 2.47 percent, Cuomo announced during the press conference.