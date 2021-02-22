Cuomo: New NYS guidelines in effect for nursing home visits

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new guidelines for nursing home visits during a press conference Monday afternoon.

If a county’s COVID-19 rate is under five percent, testing for nursing home visitors is encouraged, but not required.

Nursing homes must have a separate room for visitations or the resident must be in their own room. This goes into effect this Friday, 2/26. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) February 22, 2021

If the county’s rate is within five to ten percent, visitors don’t need to be tested if they’ve had both COVID-19 vaccine doses at least two weeks ago.

Nursing homes must also have a separate room for visitations, or the resident must be in their own room.

The new rules go into effect on Feb. 26.

As of Sunday, WNY’s seven-day COVID-19 percentage rate was 2.47 percent, Cuomo announced during the press conference.