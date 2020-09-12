Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to state Friday, state has 36-day streak of infection rate below 1 percent

(WIVB) – A new record-high number of COVID-19 tests were reported to the state Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 102,925 tests reported yesterday, 849 were positive (0.82% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 467.



Yesterday, 102,925 test results were reported to the state. Of those tests, 0.82 percent were positive, making Friday the state’s 36th straight day with an infection rate below 1 percent.

Here’s a breakdown of the positivity percentage by county:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.4% 1.2% 1.0% Central New York 1.0% 1.3% 0.7% Finger Lakes 1.0% 1.1% 0.9% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.4% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 1.0% 0.8% New York City 1.0% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.7% 0.4% Western New York 1.2% 1.5% 1.5%

Throughout the state, 849 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 443,640 cases.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,896 14 Allegany 94 1 Broome 1,410 15 Cattaraugus 239 0 Cayuga 187 2 Chautauqua 507 11 Chemung 247 8 Chenango 245 1 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 577 0 Cortland 119 10 Delaware 128 0 Dutchess 4,984 9 Erie 10,567 64 Essex 151 1 Franklin 61 1 Fulton 316 1 Genesee 307 1 Greene 317 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 312 0 Jefferson 157 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 194 4 Madison 478 2 Monroe 5,712 36 Montgomery 218 1 Nassau 45,633 83 Niagara 1,678 7 NYC 237,558 306 Oneida 2,341 8 Onondaga 4,060 17 Ontario 435 8 Orange 11,611 17 Orleans 321 1 Oswego 362 5 Otsego 312 16 Putnam 1,554 4 Rensselaer 876 6 Rockland 14,530 20 Saratoga 955 12 Schenectady 1,351 8 Schoharie 77 2 Schuyler 32 2 Seneca 104 1 St. Lawrence 304 1 Steuben 326 0 Suffolk 45,615 81 Sullivan 1,549 1 Tioga 219 1 Tompkins 375 6 Ulster 2,215 6 Warren 348 7 Washington 283 8 Wayne 301 0 Westchester 37,486 32 Wyoming 128 1 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,384. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: