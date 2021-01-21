Cuomo: Un-vaccinated hospital workers, doctors and could be a cause for concern in the fight against the coronavirus

Governor Andrew Cuomo is pleading with hospitals and nursing homes to vaccinate their healthcare workers after sharing that only 65 percent of hospital workers in the state have been vaccinated.

“I would have liked to see the health care workers leading the charge. Just as a sign of confidence to New Yorkers, if nurses and doctors take it, it must be safe,” Cuomo said.

In Western New York, the state’s figures show that just 62 percent of healthcare workers are vaccinated. Local health experts say it’s important to dispel vaccine fears.

“It’s critical for us to keep repeating this message, that this vaccine is highly effective and safe,” said Dr. Thomas Russo Professor and Chief Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences University at Buffalo.

“I think it’s also worth noting, that some individuals might have been waiting for the first round of individuals to get vaccinated just to be reassured. And, we’re really past that time. Myself and many others have been vaccinated without any issue here in Western New York and around the country.”

Kaleida Health declined to comment for the story, Catholic Health says their vaccination rates range from 65 to 72 percent.

Some local nursing home facilities have been continuing their push to get workers vaccinated.

Elderwood, which operates more than a dozen locations throughout the state, says even though the vaccine is not mandatory for workers, they continue to inform and educate staff about the vaccine.

An Elderwood spokesperson says currently more than 52 percent of their direct care workers have either received or intend to receive the vaccine.