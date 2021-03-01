Skip to content
Cuomo Under Fire
Cuomo allegations prompt sexual harassment discussions
Video
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Video
Democratic Assemblywomen respond to sexual allegations against Gov. Cuomo
Video
One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers responds to his apology statement
Video
NYS Attorney General calls for official referral from Governor Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment
Empire State Weekly
Empire State Weekly NYSHFA/NYSCAL President & CEO Stephen Hanse on Nursing Home Visitation Guidance
Video
Empire State Weekly Cuomo Controversy, Nursing Home Visitation, and Police Recommendations
Video
Empire State Weekly NYSTPBA President Tom Mungeer on AG Police Recommendations
Video
Empire State Weekly PIX11 Reporter Shirley Chan on Assemblyman Ron Kim feud with Governor Cuomo
Video
Empire State Weekly Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay on Governor Emergency Powers and Possible Impeachment
Video
Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Investigations and Governor Executive Powers
Video
More Cuomo Under Fire Headlines
Governor’s office issues statement on sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo
State lawmakers react to Cuomo harassment investigation
Video
NYT: Third woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
James to pick firm to independently investigate Cuomo harassment allegations
Video
New York attorney discusses what to expect in a Cuomo investigation
Video
Assemblywomen jointly calling for independent investigation into Cuomo
Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment
What if Gov. Cuomo is impeached or resigns?
Democratic Assemblyman calls for Cuomo resignation
Timeline: Recent controversies surrounding Gov. Cuomo
Video
Trending Stories
Owner of Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club facing federal conspiracy charge
Over 40 Corgis takeover Knox Farm ahead of National Welsh Corgi Day
Video
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Timeline: Recent controversies surrounding Gov. Cuomo
Video
Watch News 4 Now
The Athletic: Pegulas to sell (716) Food and Sport to Southern Tier Brewing Company
Is a major film production coming to Buffalo? Casting Buffalo puts out call for extras
Video
Don't Miss
The Athletic: Pegulas to sell (716) Food and Sport to Southern Tier Brewing Company
30-year-old Buffalo man in critical condition following Sunday night shooting in Delaware Avenue apartment
Owner of Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club facing federal conspiracy charge
Erie County Health Department preparing to vaccinate 65+
Video
One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers responds to his apology statement
Video
Ten Lives Club held a photoshoot to help cats find forever homes
Video