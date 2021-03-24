Albany Times Union: NY health officials directed to prioritize COVID testing for Cuomo family members

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new report says family members of Governor Cuomo were given special treatment and tested for COVID-19 by high-up health officials last year.

The Albany Times Union broke this story Wednesday evening.

The paper says Governor Cuomo directed state officials to test his brother, his mother and at least one of his sisters.

It says in some cases, the testing happened at the homes of these family members.

A senior adviser to the governor says in the early days of the pandemic, the state went “above and beyond” to get people tested, including going into people’s homes.

He says those people included lawmakers, reporters, state workers and their families.