As Cuomo’s time in office winds down, questions remain

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Questions remain as to what outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will be doing before his resignation takes effect in twelve days and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul takes charge.

“It’s not what I asked for; however, I’m looking forward to a smooth transition which he promised,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul when asked Wednesday how she felt about Governor Cuomo’s two-weeks’ notice to leave the job.

Hochul says she’s been prepared to take the reins ‘from the first hour she was sworn in’ as second-in-command but will take advantage of the time to continue to develop her vision for the state. She said the Governor indicated to her that the timetable would allow for ‘continuity.’

Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler believes Cuomo should be removed from office right away. “I don’t believe the fourteen days was necessary. I do believe she was ready to take over immediately,” Lawler said.

As Cuomo’s time in office winds down, the Assembly Judiciary Committee had previously set a Friday deadline for him to submit evidence in his defense in regard to the impeachment investigation. We reached out to the Governor’s attorney to see if he will be doing so, but have not received a response.

The Committee is scheduled to meet up again on Monday. As part of its probe, the Committee had said it would explore reports of safety concerns regarding the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Assemblyman Lawler and Republican Senator Mike Martucci have legislation to rename the bridge the Tappan Zee. They say there wasn’t input in the naming of the newly constructed bridge, and that the name Tappan Zee speaks to the history of the region.

“As my constituents, many of whom cross that bridge every single day, all that’s left are the signs there reminding them every single day of this Governor’s corrupt way of doing business,” Martucci said.

The New York State & Local Retirement System hasn’t received a retirement application from the Governor yet. If he were to file a spokesperson from the Office of the State Comptroller’s Office says “he would receive his first pension payment at the end of the month following the month that he retires.

The Empire Center says that payout could be $50,000 annually unless he receives a felony conviction, or there is a change to the state’s constitution.