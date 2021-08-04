Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes doesn’t believe Cuomo will resign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes doesn’t think Andrew Cuomo will step down as Governor.

News 4’s Al Vaughters spoke with Peoples-Stokes, who represents New York’s 141st Assembly District, on Wednesday.

She tells News 4 that many political leaders would like to see the Governor resign in light of the newly-released New York Attorney General’s Office report on sexual harassment allegations against him. But Peoples-Stokes also called Cuomo someone “who is unwilling to leave.”

Here is a statement Peoples-Stokes released on Tuesday, following the release of the report:

“Upon reading the Attorney General’s extensive investigative report, its findings are alarming and disturbing. I commend women for having the strength and courage to come forward after what they have endured.” “I think that the Governor’s ability to govern has been severely limited and irreparably damaged. We must let the legal process play out and as Majority Leader, I have the utmost confidence in the abilities and capacities of my Assembly colleagues now handling the impeachment inquiry. We will add the Attorney General’s report to the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s findings, and review everything in order to craft the most comprehensive impeachment findings. The Assembly stands ready and able to perform their constitutional duties.” Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes

Peoples-Stokes says its her judgment that Cuomo should resign, “but he won’t.” Because of this, she says it’s important that state legislators conduct a thorough investigation before beginning impeachment proceedings, if they are to take place.

