Assemblyman Pat Burke calls on Governor Cuomo to resign

(WIVB)– Local leaders are weighing in on Governor Cuomo’s leadership after New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called on the governor to resign Sunday afternoon.

NYS Assembly Speaker Carl E. Hestie also released a statement sharing the sentiments of Leader Stewart-Cousins and called on the governor to ask himself if he can effectively govern.

Both Stewart-Cousins and Heastie are Democrats.

Assemblyman Pat Burke of Buffalo has published a tweet calling on the governor to resign.

“After these latest allegations against Governor Cuomo, an unacceptable pattern of behavior has been made clear. Governor Cuomo can no longer be entrusted to lead our state and he must resign.” ASSEMBLYMAN PAT BURKE/ (D) BUFFALO

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt released a statement to News 4 saying “It’s well past time for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

“These brave women should be commended for their courage. The threats, lies and harassment. It’s well past time for Governor Cuomo to resign. Anyone not joining the call approves of this abhorrent behavior.” STATE SENATOR ROB ORTT/ (R) NORTH TONAWANDA & MINORITY LEADER