Attorney Terry Connors provides context on Gov. Cuomo’s legal troubles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– To get more context on the sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, we spoke with Attorney Terry Connors.

Terry Connors is a top defense attorney in Buffalo.

He says that if what allegedly took place happened when Cuomo was serving as governor, the state could be held liable for his actions.

That means if there was a monetary judgment against the governor, the state would have to pay.

Connors says an apology from the governor doesn’t do much for the case.

The state attorney general’s office is currently working to hire a law firm for this investigation.

