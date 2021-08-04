“Cuomo cannot be permitted to stay in power for one more day,” State GOP Chair says

(WIVB) — The head of the state’s Republican Party isn’t known for mincing words against his opposition. And he maintained that approach Wednesday morning during a stop in Buffalo.

New York’s GOP chairman Nick Langworthy is calling for the Cuomo’s impeachment, saying the governor cannot be permitted to stay in power for one more day.

Langworthy also commended the accusers for coming forward, saying they helped shine a light on Cuomo’s true character.

“Cuomo’s abuse, his narcissism, his egomania and utter disregard for the rule of law is something that everyone has known but few have been brave enough to challenge,” Langworthy said.

He went on to talk about Cuomo’s mishandling of the nursing home crisis and the controversy surrounding his book about the pandemic.