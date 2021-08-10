Cuomo investigations are costing more than $10 million

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo are costing state taxpayers a lot of money.

Right now, there are seven legal contracts, costing just over $10 million, according to the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

The law firms represent the Assembly, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the Executive Office and the Department of Health.

Gov. Cuomo is paying for his own attorney.