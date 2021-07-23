DOJ declines to investigate state-run nursing home COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Justice has responded to a letter sent by New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik about COVID-19 in New York nursing facilities.
The Justice Department has declined to open an investigation at this time.
The North Country congresswoman requested the Justice Department investigate Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his handling of COVID-19 in New York nursing homes. Friday night, the department said they decided to not open an investigation after reviewing the information provided by the state as well as other sources.
NEWS10 ABC also reached out to the Governor’s Office but has not heard back.
The DOJ’s letter can be read in full below:
Rep. Stefanik released the following statement in response to the DOJ’s decision:
“This decision from President Biden’s Department of Justice makes President Biden complicit in the criminal corruption scandal and coverup of deaths of thousands of vulnerable seniors. New Yorkers deserve answers and accountability. I was the first member of Congress to call for an investigation into Governor Cuomo’s corrupt criminal coverup and I will continue to fight for the families who lost loved ones because of the cruelty and corruption of our Governor.
“I call on the DOJ Inspector General to look into this matter. What did Governor Cuomo promise President Joe Biden in his White House meeting? And how can the DOJ not investigate such a blatantly criminal coverup?
“Tens of thousands of heartbroken New Yorkers are counting on us to deliver justice for their loved ones. We will never give up.”Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21)