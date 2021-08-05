Erie County DA’s office working to learn more about alleged Cuomo harassment in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has learned the Erie County District Attorney’s office is working to learn more about a portion of the New York State Attorney General’s office report of the investigation into Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment.

Page 73 of the report details an October 2017 flight the governor took to Western New York with his aides. Lindsey Boylan, who has accused the governor of sexual harassment, was on the plane when Cuomo supposedly asked if they wanted to play strip poker. According to the report Boylan was “stunned” by the comment and replied with a sarcastic comment. Boylan said she didn’t think the governor actually want to play strip poker, instead thought it was an inappropriate sexual innuendo.

Now, Erie County prosecutors want details about the incident and where it happened.

“In regards to the ‘Report of Investigation Into Allegations of Sexual Harassment by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’ released by the NYS Office of the Attorney General, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office has contacted the NYS Attorney General’s Office to inquire about the details into the incident, including the location, from October of 2017 that was mentioned on page 70 of the report.” Erie County District Attorney’s office

The report said Cuomo “vehemently denied” the comment. However, Empire State Development CEO Howard Zemsky “testified under oath that he recalls the Governor making such a comment, independently corroborating Ms. Boylan.”