Five WNY Democrats say Gov. Cuomo ‘unable to govern effectively at this time,’ should temporarily step aside

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Five Western New York Democrats in the state legislature are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to “temporarily step aside” while investigations into the governor are underway.

New York State Senator Sean Ryan (D), Assemblymembers Monica Wallace (D), Karen McMahon (D), Jon Rivera (D), and Bill Conrad (D) all signed the letter.

The legislators believe the governor can no longer govern effectively as allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment continue to grow.

They also cite the New York Attorney General’s independent investigation and the Assembly’s impeachment inquiry into Cuomo as reasons to temporarily step aside.

The five WNY lawmakers say they have full faith in Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to lead New York as these investigations are underway.

Governor Cuomo has been firm that he will not stepdown in the midst of growing calls for him to do so, he reiterated this today in a conference call to the media.

Read the full statement from the five Western New York Democrats below:

“The New York State Constitution allows for the Governor to temporarily step aside and for the Lieutenant Governor to serve as acting Governor. The multiple investigations of Governor Cuomo and his administration have become a distraction to governance and Governor Cuomo should step aside while these important investigations are conducted. Independent investigations by the Attorney General and the New York State Assembly must continue to uncover all the facts – but as more and more disturbing allegations continue to be made every day, it has become obvious that he is unable to govern effectively at this time. We have the greatest confidence in Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and know that she will be able to effectively govern the State of New York as we continue the work to pass a state budget and address the pandemic.”