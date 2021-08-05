Former aide Lindsey Boylan to sue Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the women who has accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment is planning to take him to court.
The attorney for former aide Lindsey Boylan says she plans to sue him and people in his administration.
This comes after a report found that the Governor retaliated against Boylan when she came forward with sexual misconduct claims.
MORE | NY AG’s office says Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several female employees
