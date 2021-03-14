Gillibrand repeats calls for Cuomo to step down, Pelosi comments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has repeated her call for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. The Senator cited “multiple, credible, sexual harassment and misconduct allegations,” while speaking to WABC on Sunday.

Gillibrand went on to say Cuomo has: “lost the confidence of his governing partners, as well as the people of New York.”

While certainly confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires focused steady shore leadership, and I commend the brave actions of the individuals that have come forward to speak of serious allegations of misconduct and abuse. And because of the multiple, credible, sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it’s clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners, as well as the people of New York. That’s why I believe that the governor has to resign.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Last week, Senator Gillibrand released a joint statement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for Cuomo’s to step down. The senators had previously been hesitant to call for the Governor to resign, choosing to reference the ongoing investigation into his conduct instead.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also commented on Cuomo, but stopped short of calling for his resignation. Speaking to This Week, Pelosi said she has confidence in Attorney General James and she thinks: “that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations as does the governor.”

When directly asked if she was calling on Cuomo to resign right now, he Speaker said:

“I think we should see the results, but he may decide, and hopefully this result will be soon, and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart. He loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively.”