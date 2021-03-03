Gov. Cuomo offers apology amid allegations, says he won’t resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — After providing the latest COVID-19 numbers and detailing eased restrictions set to take effect later this month and next month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed the sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Governor has come under fire recently after three different women accused him of harassing them.

“First, I fully support a woman’s right to come forward, and I think it should be encouraged in every way. I now understand I acted in a way that mad people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly, I am embarrassed by it. And that’s not easy to say, but it’s the truth. I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. I certainly never meant to offend or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do. I asked the people of this state to wait for the facts from the Attorney General’s report before forming an opinion, and the Attorney General is doing that review and I will fully cooperate, and then you will have the facts. Make a decision when you know the facts.” I also want you to know I have learned from what has been an incredibly difficult situation and I have learned an important lesson. I’m sorry for whatever pain I have caused anyone. I never intended it, and I will be the better for this experience.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

During the conference, Cuomo fielded questions on the allegations brought against him.

While answering questions, he said he will not resign, saying “I am going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do.”