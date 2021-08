ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will return to Buffalo for a private fundraiser next week, News 4 learned Thursday afternoon.

CNBC reported tickets for the event are expected to range from $2,500 to $5,000.

Hochul said yesterday she was planning to attend the Erie County Fair when she returns to Western New York as well. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) August 12, 2021

On August 24, Hochul will assume the governorship from the resigning Andrew Cuomo. She said on NBC’s “Today” Thursday that she will run for a full term in 2022.