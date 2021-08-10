Kathy Hochul, a Hamburg native, will be NY’s first female Governor

FILE – Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the announcement of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become New York’s next Governor.

This is historically significant for many reasons, and one of the most notable is that Hochul will become New York’s first female Governor.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.“ Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

According to Hochul’s Communications Director, she plans to comment further on this “in the near future.”

Hochul, a Hamburg native, previously served in Congress before becoming Lieutenant Governor in 2015. She also served on the Hamburg Town Board, and spent one term as Erie County Clerk.

It’s been roughly a century since New York has had a Governor from upstate New York. Nathan Miller, who was from Cortland County, was the last one to take the reigns in 1920.

Cuomo’s resignation will take effect two weeks from Tuesday. Then, Hochul will serve as Governor until the end of 2022, according to New York’s constitution.