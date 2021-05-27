Lavine: Tens of thousands of pages of documents have been reviewed in Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re learning about the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The investigation is being carried out by the law firm Davis, Polk & Wardwell.

On Wednesday, Assemblyman Charles Lavine revealed that the firm has spoken to 75 people in its investigation. They’re also combing through a lot of paperwork.

“Thus far, Davis, Polk has reviewed tens of thousands of pages of documents. The documents include email and text correspondence, photographs, personnel records, training materials and policies,” Lavine says.

The impeachment investigation is looking into several areas, including allegations of sexual harassment and the nursing home scandal.

The New York State Attorney General’s probe is a separate investigation.