Local advocates, lawyers hoping Cuomo report will inspire local sexual harassment survivors to come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local lawyers and crisis service organizers said the Attorney General’s report findings stating Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women is huge for the survivor community. They said they hope this could help more people in similar situations come forward.

Lindy Korn has been fighting for clients dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace for 43 years.

She said she’s impressed with the AG’s investigation and outcome but also said she’s sad for the state of New York.

“It’s rather ironic that a governor who amended a law to help victims is himself being accused of being a harasser,” Korn said.

Korn said sexual harassment is about the abuse of power and fear. She said she wasn’t surprised to hear the allegations originally.

“What I was surprised at was that 11 courageous women came forward that’s remarkable because they had to fear retaliation, which did happen to some, they had to fear the loss of a job or the loss of a reputation.”

She said the situation with Governor Cuomo is just one example; there’s many other survivors and harassers still out there whose stories are untold.

Robyn Wiktorski-Reynolds is the clinical operations officer at Crisis Services.

“When you see and hear people who had similar experiences and see they saw some level of justice it does inspire people and give them some strength and motivation that it can be done,” she said. “This is a huge moment for survivors involved in these incidents as well as the survivor community at large and for people perhaps who haven’t come forward yet.”

She said anyone who needs help in the Buffalo area can reach out through the 24 hour crisis hotline at (716) 834-3131.