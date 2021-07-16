Lt. Governor Hochul comments on AG’s sexual harassment probe against Cuomo

(WIVB) — Tomorrow, Governor Andrew Cuomo will have to answer to investigators with the State Attonrey General’s Office as part of the ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct claims.

Cuomo’s interview with AG Letitia James’ office was inevitable, and the governor has said he will fully cooperate with all parts of the investigation.

The New York Times reports the interview may mean the inquiry could be wrapping up soon, although the official timetable for the investigation is unclear. Both Cuomo and James have refused to comment on the interview.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul also had little to say today on the AG’s investigation, and what it means as Cuomo pursues a fourth term.

“I think it is all very speculative. I think we are in the throws of an investigation which is ongoing, there are multiple investigations. Its still very early in the process to make any conclusions as to political viability,” Hochul said.

Cuomo is facing a separate impeachment inquiry in the state assembly.