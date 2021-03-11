Nearly 80 NYS senators, Assembly members call for Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — 20 Republican state senators and 59 Democratic state legislators are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down.

This comes as the Governor faces a series of controversies involving his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths and a number of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Here is a joint statement from the Democratic legislators:

“As legislators and as New Yorkers we all must decide what is best for the future of New York State. The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all demand clear and trustworthy leadership. In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.

Attorney General James has made clear that her independent investigation will continue and has already made an excellent choice in those picked to lead the investigation. We are fully confident in the Attorney General’s ability to investigate this matter thoroughly, and know that no change in state executive leadership will impede or affect her office’s important work. We are deeply grateful for her clear-eyed and unwavering leadership.

In the meantime, the Governor needs to put the people of New York first. We have a Lieutenant

Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time. It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

