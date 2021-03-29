New Cuomo accuser says Governor grabbed her face, kissed her

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Los Angeles-based attorney Gloria Allred will be holding a conference with a woman she says had her face grabbed and kissed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The woman, who is married, will explain why the Governor was at her home and who witnessed the kiss,” Allred said in a news release.

The attorney also says a photo of the alleged incident will be shared at the conference, which will take place at 2:30 p.m.