New York Attorney General announces appointments in investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo



(WIVB) – New York’s attorney general has appointed two attorneys to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Attorney General Letitia James has appointed former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark to the task.

Kim Joon/Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP





Anne L. Clark/Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C.

They will be supported in the investigation by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.

“Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law,” James said in a press release. “There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”

The team is charged with conducting an investigation of the allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo, including his administration’s handling of the matters.

The team will produce a written report with its findings at the conclusion of the investigation, which will be made public.