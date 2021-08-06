New York Democratic County chairs jointly call for Cuomo’s resignation

January 20, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update from the Red Room at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

(WIVB) — New York Democratic County chairs released a joint statement Friday standing with State Chair Jay Jacobs in his call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation.

“We have individually called for his resignation, and now we do so with one voice,” they wrote. “We support President Biden and all our elected officials in their call for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

In the joint statement, officials thanked him for his years of service but “demand that he immediately step down.”

The end of the statement reads, “it’s time to move on.”

