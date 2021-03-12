New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand call for Gov. Cuomo to resign

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in a joint statement Friday, making the highest profile calls to date for the embattled state leader to step down.

Neither Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, nor Gillibrand had called for Cuomo’s resignation before today.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” the pair said in the statement. “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

More than half of New York state legislators in Albany have already called on Gov. Cuomo to resign. Meanwhile, the state Assembly is preparing an impeachment inquiry that could seek to remove Cuomo from office.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.