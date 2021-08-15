New York’s next lieutenant governor will be from NYC, Hochul says

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gives a news conference at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

NEW YORK CITY — The next lieutenant governor of New York will be from New York City, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Sunday.

Hochul, who appeared on “Face the Nation,” said there’s been a lot of interest in who will fill the position once she becomes governor in just over a week.

“There’s a lot of energy and excitement. I’ve narrowed it down in terms of the geographic area of the state to New York City because I’m an upstater, even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City and I’m well familiar with the challenges, but I want somebody who lives there,” Hochul said. “I want someone who understands the challenges firsthand. So I’ll have a very diverse administration, but I’m also excited about the prospect of having a true partnership with a lieutenant governor who I believe will bring a lot to the table.”

Hochul said she will announce her choice shortly after she is sworn in.

Hochul is preparing to take over the executive office after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, effective after a two-week transition period.

She said on Sunday the governor’s team has so far made the transition a smooth process.

Cuomo resigned following a report by the New York attorney general’s office that found he sexually harassed 11 women. He also faced an impeachment investigation led by the New York State Assembly, however, the proceedings were suspended on Friday.

Hochul has said she is ready to step into the role of governor and lead New Yorkers through the COVID pandemic. She said on Sunday the state’s response to rising cases, spurred by the delta variant, will be her top priority after she is sworn in.