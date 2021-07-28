NEWS10 receives documents claiming to show Cuomo completed sexual harassment training

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the New York Attorney General’s Office and New York State Assembly continue their investigations into multiple sexual harassment claims brought against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NEWS10 ABC has received documentation attesting that the Governor completed state required sexual harassment training.

NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno requested the documents on March 1. After multiple delays, it was returned on July 28.

The Cuomo administration has mandated that anyone working in New York state must complete annual sexual harassment prevention training. The training was introduced as part of the 2018 Women’s Opportunity Agenda.

The Governor has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women since December 2020. On March 3, he publicly acknowledged the allegations against him in a press conference and said he had completed the training.

When NEWS10 requested supporting documents of the Governor’s training, Records Access continually responded with extensions to fulfilling the request. The coronavirus pandemic was cited as the cause for the delay.

On July 28. 2021, NEWS10 ABC received a letter and documentation from the New York State Records Access Office that claims to show New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo completed mandatory sexual harassment training. (NEWS10)

NEWS10 spoke with Heather Murray, a managing attorney with the Local Journalism Project at Cornell Law School’s First Amendment Clinic, in June, who said the request was reasonable.

“Records demonstrating that the required sexual harassment training has been completed must be disclosed in order for the public to ascertain whether the law has been complied with,” she explained at the time.

“These records should be readily available, and they’re clearly public,” Murray continued. “So, there’s, in my view, no reason for extended delays.”

One week after denying Giuliana’s appeal, the NYS Executive Chamber sent her a document late Wednesday evening that appears to be signed by the Governor and attests he finished the required sexual harassment training. If her request had not been fulfilled, the next step after appeal denial would have been a lawsuit.

In her initial request, Giuliana asked for the date of the last time the Governor took the training. The document provided is from 2019.

A week after denying my appeal, the NYS Executive Chamber sent me a document that appears to be signed by Governor Cuomo, attesting that he finished the required sexual harassment training. I requested these documents on March 1. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/q98jvQHBAP — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) July 28, 2021

The AG’s Office is conducting an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims against Cuomo. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark are leading the investigation.

The New York State’s Assembly Judiciary Committee is also conducting an investigation into various allegations against Cuomo, including the sexual harassment claims as well as reports that he used state resources to produce his book. The law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is leading the Assembly’s investigation.

The Governor has denied any wrongdoing.

A copy of the breakdown of the sexual harassment training was provided by the state and can be viewed in-full below: