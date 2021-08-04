NY Democratic Chairman: Cuomo’s removal ‘clearly inevitable’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, a longtime ally of Andrew Cuomo, joined nearly every influential member of the party in asking the governor to resign in wake of an investigation from the state Attorney General that determined Cuomo committed sexual harassment.

Jacobs was arguably the last influential member of the party who had not called for Cuomo to step down from power after AG Letitia James released her department’s findings Tuesday morning, which Jacobs on Wednesday called “extremely damning and upsetting.”

President Biden said Cuomo should resign, as did New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and neighboring governors from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island. More than half of state Assembly members support impeachment proceedings if Cuomo doesn’t resign.

“The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable,” Jacobs wrote.

His full statement is below:

When the allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo first surfaced, in the interest of fairness, I urged everyone to wait for the outcome of the Attorney General’s investigation before making a judgment. The Attorney General’s exhaustive and professional investigation yielded conclusions that can only be described as extremely damning and upsetting. While other Elected and Party officials immediately called for the Governor to resign, in the interests of the Party and the People of the State of New York, in an effort to effect a positive and expeditious resolution, I chose not to make a public statement. Now, however, it appears that contrary to what I have advised, the Governor may seek to prolong the current situation. I have called the Governor this afternoon to inform him of my decision to issue a statement. The facts presented make clear that there is a preponderance of evidence of both a toxic workplace and actual sexual harassment. I agree with the Attorney General. I believe the women. I believe the allegations. I cannot speak to the Governor’s motivations. What I can say is that the Governor has lost his ability to govern, both practically and morally. The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable. Let me be clear: Our State and its citizens are better off having had Andrew Cuomo as our Governor. It is my hope that the legacy of the progressive change he brought to our people and the renewal of infrastructure he brought to our State will outshine the darkness of this sorry episode. And so, it is with sadness and a measure of regret that I must ask the Governor to resign his office and allow the important work of the State – work that he did so much to advance – to continue.” New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs