New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee will release a final report on their impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, despite saying on Friday they were suspending the probe once the governor stepped down, according Speaker Carl Heastie and Chair Charles Lavine.

Monday’s news followed outrage over the weekend in reaction to the committee’s announcement Friday.

“The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo,” the statement from Heastie and Lavine reads.

Read the full statement below.

After a lot of outcry…

there will be an impeachment report. https://t.co/sEplaVqbrG — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) August 16, 2021

The governor said last Tuesday, Aug. 10, that he would resign from office amid a scathing New York attorney general report that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

However, Cuomo’s resignation was not a guarantee that impeachment was off the table.

Speculation swirled that New York lawmakers could move forward with articles of impeachment, not only related to sexual harassment allegations but also potentially for his administration’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and a scandal surrounding his pandemic book.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee was expected to meet Monday to discuss future proceedings — until Speaker Carl Heastie said on Friday that the Assembly cannot impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.

The committee heads did not give an indication of when the final report would be released.