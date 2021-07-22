NYS lawmaker calls out Cuomo over aide’s tweet regarding AG James

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Cuomo and his top aide are being called out by one of the lawmakers leading the impeachment investigation against Cuomo.

The chairman of the assembly judiciary committee, Charles Lavine, says Cuomo’s aide tweeted that Attorney General Letitia James may run against Cuomo.

Lavine calls that intimidating to potential witnesses and demeaning to James.

In response — the governor’s office says Chairman Lavine doesn’t understand the difference between “actionable retaliation” and “protected speech”.