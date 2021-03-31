NYS Senate Republicans want all of Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers revoked

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republicans in the state Senate want all of Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers to be taken away.

State Senator Ed Rath tells us the measure that passed earlier this month only restricts the governor’s actions going forward.

He says there are still 60 executive actions in effect.

Wednesday on the Senate floor, Senator Rath called on the legislature to take back power.

“That only thing that is clear is that the status quo remains. the governor is still running the state via executive order,” said Rath.

We’ve reached out to the Office of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat and we’re waiting to hear back.